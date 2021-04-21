MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Market Capitalization of $502.31 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $502.31 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00277543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.50 or 0.01031681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00667365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.45 or 0.99954246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

