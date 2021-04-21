Mainframe (MFT) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

