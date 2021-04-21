Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.28

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.28 and traded as high as C$82.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The firm had revenue of C$38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

