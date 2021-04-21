ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

MAN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $115.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

