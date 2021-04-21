ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

