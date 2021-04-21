ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $115.02.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

