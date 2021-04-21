Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $273,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

