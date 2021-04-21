MAP Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,730.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and approximately $121,730.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.