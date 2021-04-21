Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 52,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,517,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

