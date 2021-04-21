Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

