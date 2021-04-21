Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPX opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

