Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

