Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading Down 2.8%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 3,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 184,287 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

