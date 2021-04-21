Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

MLM stock opened at $344.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

