Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$14.03. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 204,234 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.60.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

