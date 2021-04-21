Masari Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $886,294.83 and approximately $30,640.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,446.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.05 or 0.04344814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.06 or 0.00483453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $953.57 or 0.01719798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00713879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00560792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.00446167 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00246325 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

