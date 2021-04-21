Masco (MAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

