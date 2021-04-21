Mask Network Market Cap Hits $142.80 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.45 or 0.00026829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $142.80 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,751 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

