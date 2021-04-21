Massnet 1-Day Volume Tops $2.76 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $84.87 million and $2.76 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,738,105 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

