MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 5.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.27% of MasTec worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

