MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTZ. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.