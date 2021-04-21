Mastech Digital (MHH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. On average, analysts expect Mastech Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,486. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

