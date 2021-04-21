Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93,995.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $334,397.22 and $93,995.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.48 or 0.04489757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

