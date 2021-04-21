Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,218.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $339,333.13 and $87,218.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.94 or 0.04121888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.