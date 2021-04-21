Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

