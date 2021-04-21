Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Critical Contrast

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 7.98 $431.13 million $4.53 31.14 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Just Eat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $146.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

