Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MATX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 253,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,701. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.