Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $826.72 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

