MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $114,446.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,306.71 or 1.00229594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00561498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.16 or 0.00381224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.50 or 0.00864214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00158260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004365 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.