Maxim Group Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $210.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

