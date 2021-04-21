Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maximus comprises about 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.33% of Maximus worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

