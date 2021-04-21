MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MXL opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

