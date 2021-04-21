Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

