Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.