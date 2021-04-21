Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.