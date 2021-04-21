Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.