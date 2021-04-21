Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 3.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

