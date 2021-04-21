McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

