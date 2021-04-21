McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

