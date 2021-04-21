McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.