MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $83,712.59 and approximately $86.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.