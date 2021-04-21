MedicCoin Price Up 48% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 48% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $83,712.59 and $86.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

