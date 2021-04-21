MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $20.21 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and $1.53 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

