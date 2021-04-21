Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.