MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MDWD opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

