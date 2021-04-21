Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,532,403.90 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,074,931.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

