Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.