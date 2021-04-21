Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 497.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

