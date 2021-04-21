Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $128.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

