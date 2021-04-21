MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Achieves $14.30 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $19,896.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

