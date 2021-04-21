Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $53.01 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,893.20 or 0.03410769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $53.01 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00559591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00027715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.